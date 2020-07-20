A Day at the Lab

Senior Airman Leidy Ruiz, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, prepares to draw blood from Jamie Moulton July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The lab services approximately 200 patients a week and provides a wide variety of tests for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

