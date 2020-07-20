Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7]

    A Day at the Lab

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Leidy Ruiz, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, prepares to draw blood from Jamie Moulton July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The lab services approximately 200 patients a week and provides a wide variety of tests for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

