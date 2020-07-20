Senior Airman Leidy Ruiz, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, prepares to draw blood from Jamie Moulton July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The lab services approximately 200 patients a week and provides a wide variety of tests for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6285404
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-AD239-0127
|Resolution:
|5506x3676
|Size:
|722.47 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
