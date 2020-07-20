Staff Sgt. Maria Sibert, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, cleans a chemistry analyzer July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The chemistry analyzer tests plasma samples for abnormalities such as high or low cholesterol, electrolytes, thyroid hormones and diabetes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6285398
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-AD239-0001
|Resolution:
|5045x3368
|Size:
|660.3 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS
