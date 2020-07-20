Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6285398 VIRIN: 200720-F-AD239-0001 Resolution: 5045x3368 Size: 660.3 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.