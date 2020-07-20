A Day at the Lab

A microscope is used to observe the blood sample July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Lab technicians manually count blood cells and analyze samples to search for any abnormal blood counts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6285403
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-AD239-0104
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|697.16 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
