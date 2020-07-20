Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day at the Lab [Image 6 of 7]

    A Day at the Lab

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A microscope is used to observe the blood sample July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Lab technicians manually count blood cells and analyze samples to search for any abnormal blood counts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

