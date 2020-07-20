Senior Airman Leidy Ruiz, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, inspects a blood sample through a microscope July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The lab has limited testing capabilities and outsources specific tests to properly-equipped medical facilities at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio and Wilford Hall at Lackland AFB, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6285402
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-AD239-0091
|Resolution:
|5701x3806
|Size:
|731.73 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT