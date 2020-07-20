Senior Airman Shannon Sanders, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, makes a blood sample slide on a hemaprep July 20, 2020 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The hemaprep used by technicians to spread the blood evenly across the slide, allowing for a more precise blood count reading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:04 Photo ID: 6285400 VIRIN: 200720-F-AD239-0027 Resolution: 5328x3557 Size: 520.79 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.