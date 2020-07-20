Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day at the Lab

    A Day at the Lab

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Shannon Sanders, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, uses a hemaprep to make a blood sample slide July 20, 2020 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The blood sample is analyzed under a microscope to identify any abnormalities in the blood count. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day at the Lab, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

