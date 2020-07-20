Senior Airman Shannon Sanders, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, places blood samples in a centrifuge July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The centrifuge is used to separate the plasma from the red blood cells to allow testing for thyroid hormones and human chorionic gonadotropin hormones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:03 Photo ID: 6285401 VIRIN: 200720-F-AD239-0053 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 773.09 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day at the Lab [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.