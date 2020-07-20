A Day at the Lab

Senior Airman Shannon Sanders, 22nd Medical Support Squadron lab technician, places blood samples in a centrifuge July 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The centrifuge is used to separate the plasma from the red blood cells to allow testing for thyroid hormones and human chorionic gonadotropin hormones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
