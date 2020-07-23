319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

Lt. Col. Benjamin Craycraft, 319th Operations Group 4th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, (center), speaks to Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th OG commander from Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, via a video stream after a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony streamed live for those who could not attend. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|07.23.2020
|07.24.2020 04:48
|6284521
|200723-F-VB704-1094
|3971x2836
|254.45 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
|0
