319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

Lt. Col. Benjamin Craycraft, 319th Operations Group 4th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, (center), speaks to Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th OG commander from Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, via a video stream after a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony streamed live for those who could not attend. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

