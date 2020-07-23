Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron [Image 7 of 10]

    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 319th Operations Group 4th Reconnaissance Squadron from Anderson Air Base, Guam, present their first salute to their commander during a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The ceremony deactivated the the 319th OG Det. 1 while simultaneously reactivating the 4 RS. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

