319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

Airmen with the 319th Operations Group Detachment 1 from Anderson Air Base, Guam, stand at attention for the introduction of their commander during a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The ceremony deactivated the the 319th OG Det. 1 while simultaneously reactivating the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

