Airmen with the 319th Operations Group Detachment 1 from Anderson Air Base, Guam, stand at attention for the introduction of their commander during a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The ceremony deactivated the the 319th OG Det. 1 while simultaneously reactivating the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 04:49
|Photo ID:
|6284513
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-VB704-1015
|Resolution:
|4757x3398
|Size:
|417.85 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
