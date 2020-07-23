319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

Lt. Col. Benjamin Craycraft, 319th Operations Group 4th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, (left), assumes command of the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron from Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th OG commander, (far right), during a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The ceremony deactivated the the 319th OG Detachment 1 while simultaneously reactivating the 4 RS. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

