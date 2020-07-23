Airmen with the 319th Operations Group 4th Reconnaissance Squadron from Anderson Air Base, Guam, wave to their families during a live streamed reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was streamed live for those who could not attend. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6284519
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-VB704-1056
|Resolution:
|4951x3536
|Size:
|525.83 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
