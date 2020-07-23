319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

Airmen with the 319th Operations Group 4th Reconnaissance Squadron from Anderson Air Base, Guam, wave to their families during a live streamed reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was streamed live for those who could not attend. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

