Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron [Image 4 of 10]

    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 319th Operations Group Detachment 1 from Anderson Air Base, Guam, listen to Col. Jeremy Fields speech during a reactivation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The ceremony deactivated the the 319th OG Det. 1 while simultaneously reactivating the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 04:49
    Photo ID: 6284515
    VIRIN: 200723-F-VB704-1032
    Resolution: 3315x2368
    Size: 341.88 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron
    319th Operations Group reactivates RQ-4 squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Guam
    USPACOM
    deactivation ceremony
    reactivation ceremony
    stand-up
    Yokota AB
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    USAF
    North Dakota
    Grand Forks Air Force base
    Anderson Air Base
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    319th Operations Group
    319th OG Detachment 1
    4th Reconnaissance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT