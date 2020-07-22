1st SBCT rail, container operations

Sgt. Russell England, a satellite communication systems operator-maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, inspects paperwork during vehicle staging operations at the rail yard at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

