1st SBCT rail, container operations

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Barbosa, a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, ensures proper vehicle placement of 299th BEB's vehicles during rail yard staging operations at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

