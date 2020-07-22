Staff Sgt. Jose Garcia, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, walks the line of staged vehicles at the rail yard at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6282924
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-UQ561-1293
|Resolution:
|3864x5410
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st SBCT rail, container operations [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT