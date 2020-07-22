1st SBCT rail, container operations

Staff Sgt. Jose Garcia, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, walks the line of staged vehicles at the rail yard at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

