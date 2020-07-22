Sgt. Marshall Wright, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, inspects his battery's containers during container yard operations at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. Wright's inspections supported 1st SBCT's no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise and its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 00:15 Photo ID: 6282918 VIRIN: 200722-A-UQ561-1227 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 10.49 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SBCT rail, container operations [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.