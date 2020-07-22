Spc. Gerald Irvin, a satellite communication systems operator-maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, applies tape to a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle's windows as part of rail yard staging operations at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 00:14 Photo ID: 6282919 VIRIN: 200722-A-UQ561-1268 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 8.76 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SBCT rail, container operations [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.