1st SBCT rail, container operations

Vehicles from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stage for movement at the rail yard at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 00:11
|Photo ID:
|6282923
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-UQ561-1289
|Resolution:
|5784x3856
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
