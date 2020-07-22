1st SBCT rail, container operations

Army Field Support Battalion-Carson provides container movement support to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division's no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 22, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice EDRE while preparing for its upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
