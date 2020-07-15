Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.20.2020 02:58 Photo ID: 6279794 VIRIN: 200715-A-JM436-0797 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.47 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.