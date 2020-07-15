Soldiers and Family members gathered July 15, 2020 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the socially-distanced U.S. Army Africa change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling assumed command of USARAF from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
