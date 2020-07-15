U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Spc. Christian Vergara, assigned to U.S. Army Africa and the enlisted winner of the USARAF Best Warrior Competition, presents a bouquet of yellow roses representing friendship and a warm welcome, to Aly Rohling during the USARAF change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling assumed command of USARAF from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

