The Italian army fanfare of the cavalry brigade, “Pozzuolo del Friuli,” is conducted by Italian army Sgt. Cosimo Taurisano, far right, during the U.S. Army Africa change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling assumed command of USARAF from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

