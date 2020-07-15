U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Tyree Norwood, assigned to the U.S. Army Africa and the NCO winner of the USARAF Best Warrior Competition, presents Diane Cloutier with a bouquet of red roses signifying the bonds of appreciation and respect for her dedicated service, during the USARAF change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling assumed command of USARAF from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

