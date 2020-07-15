Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, passes the U.S. Army Africa command guidon to Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the incoming USARAF commanding general, during the USARAF socially distanced change of command ceremony July 15, 2020, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6279786
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-JM436-0459
|Resolution:
|6003x4002
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT