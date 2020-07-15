U.S. Army Africa Soldiers prepare for the USARAF change of command ceremony July 15, 2020, on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling assumed command of USARAF from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6279780
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-JM436-0307
|Resolution:
|7171x4780
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT