    U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 16]

    U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Africa Soldiers prepare for the USARAF change of command ceremony July 15, 2020, on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling assumed command of USARAF from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

