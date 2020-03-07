PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hannah Garcia, from Charlotte, N.C., takes a throat swab from a U.S. Sailor during a medical exam aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 3, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 02:45
|Photo ID:
|6269618
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-CU072-1030
|Resolution:
|3809x2535
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
