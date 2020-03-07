PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hannah Garcia, from Charlotte, N.C., takes a throat swab from a U.S. Sailor during a medical exam aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 3, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 02:45 Photo ID: 6269618 VIRIN: 200703-N-CU072-1030 Resolution: 3809x2535 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.