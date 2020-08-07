Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 1 of 12]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) transits under the Coronado Bridge in the port of San Diego July 8, 2020. Russell returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 02:45
    Photo ID: 6269608
    VIRIN: 200708-N-CU072-1001
    Resolution: 4927x3279
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    DDG 59
    Guided Missile Destroyer
    Return to Homeport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT