SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) transits under the Coronado Bridge in the port of San Diego July 8, 2020. Russell returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

