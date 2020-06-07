PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rajaye Johnson, from Sunrise, Fla., inspects a fire fighting helmet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 6, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 02:45 Photo ID: 6269613 VIRIN: 200706-N-CU072-1095 Resolution: 4572x3043 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SUNRISE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.