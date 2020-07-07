PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 7, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

