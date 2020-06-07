PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ranella Valenzuela, from Chicago, left, issues an electromagnetic relay to U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chase Davis, from San Bernardino, Calif., aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 6, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 02:45
|Photo ID:
|6269612
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-CU072-1125
|Resolution:
|4751x3162
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
