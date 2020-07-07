PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Briann Winning, from Beaver Dam, Wis., handles line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 7, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|07.07.2020
|07.09.2020 02:45
|6269610
|200707-N-CU072-1060
|3719x2475
|1.44 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|BEAVER DAM, WI, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
