PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Nathan Alwood, from Wildwood, Mo., rings a bell over the ship’s general shipboard announcing system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 4, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

