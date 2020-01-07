MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Hinds, Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration and the United States Air Forces in Europe and United States Air Forces Africa Air Operations Center Director, right, poses for a photo with Colonel Rauno Sirk, Estonian air force commander, at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. The MQ-9 Reaper is deployed to Amari AB for the first time in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

