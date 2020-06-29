MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time

A member of the Estonian air force directs a forklift at Amari Air Base, Estonia, June 29, 2020. For the first time in history, MQ-9 Reapers from Detachment 2 at Miroslawiec Air Base in Poland deployed to Amari Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

