A member of the Estonian air force directs a forklift at Amari Air Base, Estonia, June 29, 2020. For the first time in history, MQ-9 Reapers from Detachment 2 at Miroslawiec Air Base in Poland deployed to Amari Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)
06.29.2020
07.08.2020
|6268130
|200629-F-FW957-1214
|5568x3712
|3.66 MB
AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|2
|0
|0
MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time
