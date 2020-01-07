Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time [Image 4 of 6]

    MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Rauno Sirk, commander of the Estonian air force, addresses Estonian media at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. Sirk attended a media day at Amari AB alongside U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Jason Hinds, Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration and the United States Air Forces in Europe and United States Air Forces Africa Air Operations Center Director, to discuss the MQ-9 Reaper's deployment to Estonia. The United States and Estonia must preserve our mutual commitment and
    trust in each other as we face emerging malignant forces and evolving strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
