Colonel Rauno Sirk, commander of the Estonian air force, addresses Estonian media at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. Sirk attended a media day at Amari AB alongside U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Jason Hinds, Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration and the United States Air Forces in Europe and United States Air Forces Africa Air Operations Center Director, to discuss the MQ-9 Reaper's deployment to Estonia. The United States and Estonia must preserve our mutual commitment and

trust in each other as we face emerging malignant forces and evolving strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 02:06 Photo ID: 6268131 VIRIN: 200701-F-FW957-1260 Resolution: 5568x3220 Size: 8.83 MB Location: AMARI AIR BASE, EE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alison Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.