MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time

AMARI AIR BASE, Estonia -- For the first time in history, MQ-9 Reapers from Detachment 2 at Miroslawiec Air Base in Poland deployed to Amari Air Base, Estonia, June 14.



Strong and strategic relationships are one of the most important core principles for ensuring security throughout the European theater and ensuring our NATO allies stand together.



The purpose of the deployment is to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions within the European theater, and is made possible through the utilization of Amari AB.



“We are specifically focusing on air, maritime, and land domain,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Hinds, Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration and the United States Air Forces in Europe and United States Air Forces Africa Air Operations Center Director. “We are gathering requirements from the U.S. European Command and our NATO allies, and then we are going to execute those taskings in coordination with the Estonian Air Force.”



One of the aircraft was transported via cargo truck from Miroslawiec AB, where it was then offloaded and assembled in a hangar at Amari with the help of the Estonian Air Force.



Members of Detachment 2 in Poland are on temporary duty assignments to Estonia to facilitate the movement of the Reapers and have also built partnerships with the Estonian nationals.



“We've seen a drastic increase in partnership by working everyday alongside the Estonian air force whether it's via communications, medical cooperation, operations, or launch, recovery and logistics support,” said Master Sgt. Robert DeGrasse, 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group, Detachment 2 superintendent. “Thanks to our partnership we've developed, the 52nd EOG was able to land the first ever MQ-9 aircraft in Estonia.”



Throughout the length of the deployment, the aircraft will be performing ISR missions in support of NATO until they return to Poland.



The Estonian Air Force has made the operation at Amari possible through offering their assets to complete the mission.



“We are the first American contingent to operate out of their hangar and operations building,” said Lt. Col. Clayton Sanders, 52 Operations Group Detachment 2 commander. “The Estonians have done everything they can to help us work out the kinks to operate out of both buildings, and that is where we have seen the increase in partnership.”



On July 1, a media day was held at Amari AB to allow Estonian media to view the aircraft and ask questions about the mission and partnership.



The United States and Estonia must preserve our mutual commitment and trust in each other as we face emerging malignant forces and evolving strategic challenges. By standing together with our NATO allies, we can ensure Europe will be whole, free and at peace.

