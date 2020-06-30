MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time

General Atomic aircraft maintenance technicians prepare to lift an MQ-9 Reaper fuel tank at Amari Air Base, Estonia, June 30, 2020. One of the aircraft was transported via cargo truck from Miroslawiec AB, where it was then offloaded and assembled in a hangar at Amari. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

