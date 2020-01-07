U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Hinds, Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration and the United States Air Forces in Europe and United States Air Forces Africa Air Operations Center Director, is interviewed by Estonian media at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. Hinds participated in interviews that explained why the MQ-9 Reaper is deployed to Estonia. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon
that fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)
MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time
