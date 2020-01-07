Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time [Image 5 of 6]

    MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Hinds, Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration and the United States Air Forces in Europe and United States Air Forces Africa Air Operations Center Director, is interviewed by Estonian media at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. Hinds participated in interviews that explained why the MQ-9 Reaper is deployed to Estonia. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon
    that fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

