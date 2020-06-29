General Atomic contractors prepare to unload an MQ-9 Reaper from its container at Amari Air Base, Estonia, June 29, 2020. One of the aircraft was transported via cargo truck from Miroslawiec AB, where it was then offloaded and assembled in a hangar at Amari. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6268129
|VIRIN:
|200629-F-FW957-1222
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alison Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MQ-9 Reaper deploys to Estonia for first time
