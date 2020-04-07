Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200704-N-RF825-1036 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) The Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through international waters while conducting routine flight operations, ensuring Ronald Reagan’s combat proficiency and readiness. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 14:22
    Photo ID: 6265966
    VIRIN: 200704-N-RF825-1036
    Resolution: 7271x3637
    Size: 931.75 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

