USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200704-N-RF825-1076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) The Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through international waters while conducting routine flight operations, ensuring Ronald Reagan’s combat proficiency and readiness. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020