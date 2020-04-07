Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200704-N-ML137-1095 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Airman Recruit Elisha Llanto, from Rosharon, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 secures an MH-60S Seahawk to the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for refueling. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 14:22
    Photo ID: 6265963
    VIRIN: 200704-N-ML137-1095
    Resolution: 5355x3574
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ROSHARON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eagles
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    refueling
    rain
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    FDNF
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    MH-60R Seahawk
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    NIMCSF2020
    chocksl

