USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200704-N-ML137-1095 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Airman Recruit Elisha Llanto, from Rosharon, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 secures an MH-60S Seahawk to the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for refueling. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA