USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200704-N-ML137-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class James Benzel, from Louisville, Ohio, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, signals an MH-60R Seahawk to land on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical presence on the seas. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 14:22 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: LOUISVILLE, OH, US