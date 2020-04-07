200704-N-ML137-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical presence on the seas. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 14:21 Photo ID: 6265958 VIRIN: 200704-N-ML137-1021 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.