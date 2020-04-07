200704-N-ML137-1077 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 secure an MH-60R Seahawk to the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for refueling. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6265962
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-ML137-1077
|Resolution:
|4944x3300
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
