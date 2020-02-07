Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, Ninth Air Force commander, and Col. Donn C. Yates, 4th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, listen to Yates’ Legion of Merit decoration citation during the 4 FW change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. The 4 FW change of command ceremony also highlighted the illustrious 28-year military career of the outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 14:43 Photo ID: 6264487 VIRIN: 200702-F-HV022-1075 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.12 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.