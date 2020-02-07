Col. Donn C. Yates, 4th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, reflects during the 4 FW change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. Yates is retiring after nearly 28 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 14:42 Photo ID: 6264415 VIRIN: 200702-F-HV022-1053 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.04 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.