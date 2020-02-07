4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

Col. Donn C. Yates, 4th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, speaks to attendees during the 4 FW change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. In his speech, Yates welcomed the incoming commander, Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, and thanked his family, wing leadership and Team Seymour for the experiences and lessons he gained as the wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
